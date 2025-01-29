India’s Prime Minister Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Uttar Pradesh Stampede

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences following a tragic stampede that occurred in the early hours of the day in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place at the ongoing Maha Kumbh religious gathering in Prayagraj, which has drawn millions of Hindu devotees.

While Modi did not specify the exact number of casualties or injuries, local media reports indicated that at least 17 people had died, with more than 50 others injured. The stampede occurred during the 45-day religious congregation, which attracts vast crowds to Prayagraj, particularly on special days such as “Mauni Amavasya,” when devotees take a ritual dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

“The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Modi wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also commented on the tragedy, confirming that several seriously injured individuals had been taken to hospitals. However, he did not provide specific details regarding the death toll. Adityanath noted that around 100 million people had gathered in Prayagraj on Wednesday, making it one of the largest gatherings during the ongoing festival. The tragic incident highlights the challenges of managing such large-scale religious events, where crowds often overwhelm safety measures.

The stampede has cast a shadow over the Maha Kumbh festival, as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the tragic incident.