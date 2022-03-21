Indie Filmfest Set For August

The fourth edition of the Accra Indie Filmfest has been slated for August 2nd to 6th, 2022.

The much-anticipated short film festival solidified its relevance as one of the biggest film festivals in the world with its maiden edition in 2019, the sophomore edition, Virtual Access Edition in 2020 and a hybrid edition in 2021.

The Accra Indie Filmfest has gradually registered itself as one of the highly competitive and innovative international film festivals on the African continent.

The five-day event would consist of exhibitions, film screenings, masterclasses, industry conversations, an award ceremony and so much more to experience.

As part of the festival comes AiF FilmArt 2022, a flagship film incubation program for young and emerging filmmakers in partnership with a United Kingdom (UK)-based production company, Mediathirsty Production and supported by the British Council.

This would give under-represented emerging screenwriters in the UK an opportunity to collaborate with young filmmaking teams in Ghana.

This program is designed to foster cultural and experiential exchanges between Ghana and the UK and to birth new narratives.

The fourth edition of the Indie Filmfest would be the first time it has resumed as a full in-person festival after the emergence of the global pandemic COVID-19 in 2020, but would still have some virtual elements to help widen the audience scope for the festival.

Working under the theme “Expand Your Creative Horizon” the festival has already closed submissions and has received over 700 short films from 98 countries waiting for official selections to be announced in a couple of weeks.

Accra Indie Filmfest is a non-profit organization established as a hub for the emerging and independent filmmakers searching for their voices in storytelling.