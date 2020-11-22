Indigenes of Kumbosco, a suburb of the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region have constructed and handed over health infrastructure to the management of Kumbosco Community based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound.

In addition to the physical infrastructure which included several wards, rooms and offices, the indigenes dubbed, “Kumbosco Development Association” further supplied the CHPS compound and the Zuarungu Health Centre with medical equipment as well as non-medical supplies worth millions of Ghana Cedis.

The items included;two table top fridges, two 43-inch television sets, a Suzuki motorbike, a Motor King Ambulance, incubator, wheel chairs, Blood Pressure apparatus, delivery beds, delivery sets, dressing sets, new born baby scale, modern hospital bed, general trolleys, new born trolleys, auto clave, infusion and drip stand stands, bed spans and stretchers.

The Association which is made up of indigenes, resident in Ghana and in the diaspora made the gesture during the celebration of the annual ‘Anonkoa’ festival of the chief and people of Kumbosco Community.

Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr Patrick Atampubire AKolgo, the Director General of Protection, Ghana Police Service, who is the leader of the Kumbosco Development Association said the Association was formed about 10 years ago and was meant to pool their resources together and raise funds to support the development efforts of the area.

“The mandate of the Association is to work together to harness our individual’s effort to solicit support in various forms for the development of the Kumbosco town and Upper East Region in general,” Mr Akolgo stated.

He said members of the Association were driven by passion to develop the area and had over the years resolved to soliciting for resources to complement government’s efforts by undertaking development projects in the area to improve livelihood especially the vulnerable.

COP Akolgo said the Kumbosco CHPS compound was built by government and the Association took the initiative to expand the infrastructure base of the health facility and equip it with the relevant equipment to improve on quality health care delivery for the people.

Naba Anabila Asuuyine, the Chief of Kumbosco expressed gratitude to members of the Association particularly COP Akolgo for constantly supporting the development drive of the area and rallying other indigenes that regard.

He recalled their contribution towards the construction of the Kumbosco Junior High School and recently the Kindergarten block among other development projects and noted that the expansion and equipping of the health facility would significantly improve health services delivery in the area especially for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

The Chief however appealed to the Association to assist the community complete the construction of a self-help project started by the community to provide classroom block to contain the huge numbers in both Primary and JHS.

Dr Josephat Nyuzaghl, the Deputy Director of the Regional Health Directorate in charge of Public Health commended the Association for the support particularly for securing the land for the Kumbosco health facility, adding, “that has always been our biggest challenge.”

Reverend Emmanuel Abole, the District Chief Executive for the area who lauded the efforts of the indigenes for complementing government’s effort, appealed to other indigenes to extend a helping hand to their various communities.

The Anonkoa festival is a yearly thanksgiving event that is organized by the chief and people of Kumbosco to thank their ancestors for the previous year’s harvest and use it as an occasion to raise resources to finance various development projects being undertaken by the community.