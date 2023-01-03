Indigenes of Doninga, Wiesi Petitions GETFUND to ensure KG blocks are constructed in communities

The indigenes of Doninga and Wiesi communities all in the Builsa South District of the Upper East Region, have appealed to (GETFUND) to ensure that the Kindergarten (KG) school blocks that were legally and lawfully allocated to Doninga D/A Primary School and Wiesi Community are constructed.

In a letter released by the above mentioned communities to GETFUND, they indicated that “We are privy to the letter from your institution dated 14th June 2022 titled ‘GETFUND EMERGENCY PROJECTS IN THE BUILSA SOUTH DISTRICT NOTIFICATION OF PROJECT ALLOCATION AND SUBMISSION OF PROCUREMENT DOCUMENTS’ with reference GETFund/EMRG/MIN.1/22/10 informing the Builsa South Assembly of availability of funding for emergency projects in the Builsa South District”.

According to them, a letter from the offices of GETFund gave details of two projects and in two beneficiary communities with lot number EMRG/VR/01.

The said letter stated that Doninga D/A Primary School and Wiesi D/A Primary School are each beneficiaries of a Five Hundred and Thirty-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventy-Five Cedis Eighteen Pesewas (539,975.18) 2-Unit Kindergarten School Block.

Subsequently, the Builsa South District on 16th August 2022 published in the Ghanaian Times an advertisement captioned (INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) NATIONAL COMPETITVE TENDERING (NCT) IFB NO. BSDA/DPAT IV/GETFUND/WKS/2022) inviting bids for the projects. It is instructive to note that in this advertisement the beneficiary schools were same Doninga D/A Primary School and Wiesi D/A Primary School.

“We are aware that the tendering process went on and the Doninga KG project was awarded to MOHADAMS KARIMUS COMPANY LIMITED based in TEMA COMMUNITY 2. In the award letter dated 24th October 2022 with references BSDA/ETC/F/VOL.3/22/02 Doninga was the beneficiary community. And Wiesi KG project for was awarded to a company called BIG HARBIS ENTERPRISE as captured in the award letter dated 24th October 2022 with reference BSDA/ETC/F/VOL.3/22/03.

“As we were waiting for the commencement of the projects, the DCE for Builsa South, Daniel Kwame Gariba, during the last assembly meeting held on the 28th November 2022 announced that new projects were to be undertaken. Strangely, at page 8 and 9 of his address, the KG school block meant for Doninga D/A Primary School and the KG school block meant for Wiesi D/A Primary School were both conspicuously missing”.

“To our surprise and shock, the DCE went behind all the due processes leading to the award and removed Doninga and Wiesi as a Beneficiaries communities, replacing the above mentioned communities with a different communities”.

According to the disappointed Community members, the DCE is reported to have cut sod on Thursday 1st December, 2022 in a different communities that GETFUND have not allocated a KG projects per documents available to them for the commencement of the construction of a KG Blocks to be undertaken by the same contractors.

“The decision by the DCE to unlawfully relocate the KG project away from Doninga and Wiesi offends the procurement laws of Ghana and if allowed, will deny us, natives of Doninga and Wiesi, what are rightfully ours”.

“As the Administrator of GETFUND, the funding agency, which allocated the KG Blocks to us, we are appealing to you to use your good office to ensure that work commences on our legitimate and lawfully allocated KG Blocks. We are counting on you to ensure that we are not denied our lawful, and legitimately allocated and awarded KG Blocks”.