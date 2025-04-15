Non-indigenes of Tema want experienced and competent person as Mayor

A section of Tema indigenes have called for the appointment of a competent and experienced individual to serve as the next Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, emphasizing the need to rise above tribal sentiments in the selection process.

At a press conference held in Tema, the statement was delivered by Mohammed Mijimma Shaibu, the Wessyd Branch Communication Officer of the NDC in the Tema East Constituency. The group, representing concerned non-indigenes in the area, acknowledged the concerns raised by some indigenes regarding the appointment of the next mayor but cautioned against attempts to use tribal identity as a basis for political appointments.

“We, the non-indigenes of Tema, want to reaffirm our reverence and respect for the indigenes of Tema. We have co-existed over the years, and for that matter, we do not want political appointments to divide us,” Mr. Shaibu stated.

He described as unfortunate the actions of certain individuals who are “stoking tribal sentiments” in an attempt to influence President John Dramani Mahama’s decision regarding the MCE appointment. The group warned that such acts could threaten the peace and unity that Tema has enjoyed for decades.

The group urged President Mahama and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rely on the outcome of the party’s internal vetting processes, as well as intelligence reports by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and Info Analytics, headed by Musa Danquah, in selecting a qualified candidate for the position.

“Our utmost concern is for the NDC to succeed and to strengthen the bond between the indigenes and the non-indigenes in Tema. For that matter, we demand experience and competence in who becomes the Mayor of Tema,” the group emphasized.

They also called on the party to investigate and take action against those behind what they described as divisive tribal campaigns, warning that denying a qualified non-indigene the position would be unfair and could weaken the party’s support base in Tema.

“For the records, the non-indigenes are more than the indigenes in terms of voter population. Imagine if we decide to vote for one of our own in the parliamentary elections,” Mr. Shaibu noted.

The group appealled to the former President to leave a legacy of unity and strength within the party by appointing a grassroots party person with the necessary expertise to serve as MCE, thereby making the Tema Region a stronghold for the NDC.