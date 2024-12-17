Indigenous Freight Forwarders Congratulate President-Elect Mahama, Call for Business Reforms at Ports

The Indigenous Freight Forwarders have extended their congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the 2024 Presidential election, describing it as a reflection of the collective voice of Ghanaians, including the port community.

They emphasized that the port sector has long called for a more favorable business environment to enhance operations.

In a statement signed by the convener of the Indigenous Freight Forwarders, Dr. Mawuli Tettey, the group expressed optimism that the incoming government would prioritize reforms to address critical issues affecting freight forwarders. Among their primary concerns are high port charges, unfair levies imposed by shipping lines, and challenges related to the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA).

“The port community has been advocating for an improved business environment, and we trust that the new administration will collaborate with the Ghana Shippers’ Authority to address these longstanding challenges,” the statement read.

Dr. Tettey further called on the Ghana Shippers’ Authority to intensify its cooperation with the government to foster efficiency and fairness at the ports. He urged all stakeholders to provide the necessary support to ensure the success of the new administration in its efforts to revitalize the sector.

The Indigenous Freight Forwarders’ statement underscores the strategic role of Ghana’s ports in facilitating trade and driving economic growth. Stakeholders in the industry have consistently highlighted the need for reforms to enhance competitiveness and efficiency, particularly in addressing issues of excessive fees and operational inefficiencies.

The group’s call aligns with broader expectations from the business community for the incoming government to create a more conducive environment for trade and investment, especially in critical sectors like logistics and maritime services.

President-elect Mahama is expected to be sworn in on January 7, 2025, and his administration’s policies for the maritime and port sectors will be closely watched by stakeholders seeking meaningful changes.