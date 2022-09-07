Indigenous Ghana Tertiary ’22: Sarkodie, Samini, Black Sherif and others nominated

Tertiary’s most vibrant and versatile awards, Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards has released their full list of Nominees at the maiden edition of the awards.
With this year’s awards themed, “Redefining tertiary students for a brighter future” it is expected to be mind blowing and dazzling.
Ghana’s most prolific rapper, Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Black Sherif, King Maaga, Lasmid are among the list of highly Influential people nominated for the awards.
Hundreds of students across the various public and private tertiary institutions in Ghana have grabbed nominations to contest in various categories.
Fans can vote for their preferred candidates with their nominees code using the shortcode *447*714# and *800*714# or castvotegh.com .
Below Is The Full List Of Nominees:
Best Student In Agriculture
Nkansah Derrick
Joshua Frimpong
Christian Ampofo
Lydia Tyson
Best Engineering Student
William Sagoe
Assan Isaac
Frank Annor
Joseph Peprah
Best Training College Student
OBENG CLINTON
Kwame Matthew
Best Health Science Student
WUMBEI YAJAGEI JOB
Abigail Agyei
Erica Amponsah
Best Political Science Student
AHMED MIFTAH YAALAH
AKI-OLA AZIZ
Tabure Mathew
Adam Zindim
.Adotey Evans Kpakpo
Stephen Awuah-Pobi
Francis Tweneboa Kodua
Edwin Winston
Best Business Student
Ark Royal
Emmanuel Arthur
S K. OFORI
Bernard Kwame Sarfo
Bright Appraku
Best Economics Student
Prince Dickson Lekey
Peprah Agyei Seth
Kwame Ntow
Best Actuarial Science Student
Wiafe Daniel
Joseph Arthur
Best Vocational Student
Lovia Akosua Frema
Joseph Anderson
Best Student Comedian
Adikah Emmanuel
Captain Wonder
Best Student MC
Benjamin J. Tetteh
Abdul-Hak Munkaila
Best Student DJ
DJSWEETNEX
Dj 10plus
DJ BRAIT
Best Student Influencer
AKI-OLA AZIZ
John Ekow Monnie
Anang Robert Logo
Awal MUSTAPHA Akati
Gatu Stella
Hanney Victor Hanney
Mensah Isaac Kweku Junior
Rachel Abagna
Jul Jal tv
Best Student Entrepreneur
Samuel Manson Percy Goin
Edwin Winston
Erica Manteaw
Divine Elikem Kumi
Gifty Arthur
Gloria Owusu-Fordjour
Mcmain sales
Best Student Graphic Designer/Painter
Nkansah Derrick
Stitches Arts & Designs
Joseph Tamakloe
Khulex Grafix
.NYAME FRANCIS SARKODIE
Appiah Armstrong Sackey
Magdalene Osei-Aidoo (Mag)
Best Student Blogger/Writer/Author
Princess Jasmine McKenzie
AKI-OLA AZIZ
ENOCK MENSAH
Bonnucci Cyrus
BOFRITEY CHIMAATEY MUJAAHID
Best Student Photographer
MikeJay_Photography
Hamza Haruna Wunzaligu
Awal MUSTAPHA Akati
Medals photography
Sampson Sedem Agboado-(SEDEMSHOTIT)
Best Student Charity Foundation/NGO
Gyan Twum-Barimah – CHNTC-TAMALE
Divine Favor Lattice Foundation
Peprah Agyei Seth – KNUST
Matilda Morkeh Annan
Gideon Koomson
Most Influential Student Of The Year
Michael Abuah
AKI-OLA AZIZ
SK. OFORI
Adjei Fordjour Evans
Benjamin Tetteh
Appiah Boahine Joseph
Richard Donkor
Emmanuel Arthur
Kusi Abraham
Paul Ahiadu
John Ekow Monnie
Emmanuel Andrews Samini
Masarat Affini
Samuel Amos Ampofo
Hamza Sahadu
Raymond Edem Tamekloe
Best SRC President/Executive
Michael Abuah
Prince Asumadu
Emmanuel Andrews Samini
Magnus Zolideme Dogoli
Nene Elliot Ayitah
Best JCR President/Executive
Adjaho Emefa
Paul Anim Inkoom
Derrick Opoku Kyei
Calvin Ken Eastwood
Ahmad Ramzy
Best Tertiary Hall/Hostel
Commonwealth Hall – Vandals
Mensah Sarbah Hall – Okpo
Independence Hall
Africa Hall
University Hall – Katanga
Republic Hall
Unity Hall – Conti
Queen Elizabeth II Hall
Akuafo Hall
Legon Hall
Volta Hall
Jubilee Hall/International Student Hostel
Bani Hostel
African Union Hall
Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall
Jean Nelson Akah Hall
Dr. Hilla Liman Hall
Alex A. Kwapong Hall
Casley Hayford Hall – Fellows
Oguaa Hall
Adehye Hall
Kwame Nkrumah Hall
Atlantic Hall
Opoku Ware Hall
Amaniampong Hall
Best Student Philanthropist
Banu P. Abdul-Raheem
Adjei Obeng Bicknim
Matilda Morkeh Annan
Stephen Fosu
Prince Kwofie Fordjour (OHENEBA)
Best Student Activist/Advocate
Owusu Brester
Amadu Wumpeka Hamdan
Mariam Yussif Saeed
Princess Jasmine McKenzie
Kenneth Acheampong Boateng
Emmanuella Delmwin.k
Mensah Isaac Kweku Junior Agama
William Sagoe
Hamza Sahadu
Raymond Edem Tamekloe
Best Tertiary Institution
University of Ghana
Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science And Technology
University Of Cape Coast
University Of Education, Winneba
University Of Professional Studies
University Of Development Studies
Ashesi University
Valley View University
Accra Institute Of Technology
Ghana Technology University
Central University
Koforidua Technical University
Ho Technical University
Islamic University College, Ghana
All Nations University
Best Student Journalist
Frederick Kunzote-Ani
AWINI WILLIAMS
Voice of UCC
Min. Benjamin
Michael Appiah Aboagye – Accra Technical University – 243347672
Kaakyire Kwabena odeneho
Best Student Artiste Of The Year
Muosayir Patrick(OPTION)
Frank Afriyie Boamah
Black Sherif
Lovia Akosua Frema
Khulex khin
Money City
Wereko Karikari Augustine (Pollo Hitman)
Nana Kwame Asamoah
Best Student Actor/Actress
Adikah Emmanuel
Solomon ameyaw
Regina Narkie Narh
Best Student Spoken Word Artiste
BENJAMIN APPIAH KUBI ( aka ARISTOTE)
Hope Da Poet
Min. Benjamin
Best Student Video Director/Editor/Animator
MikeJay_Photography
Rachel Abagna
Divine Elikem Kumi
Edward Mawunyo Akorli
Best Student Model Of The Year
Benedictta Benewaa Baffour
Andrew Asifoah
Becca Kamba
Akwasi Oppong Cole
Arthur kelvin (Gh Morgan)
AWAL MUSTAPHA AKATI
Sabah-Vorsah Peace Xorlali
Nkebuare Eugenia
Daniella Boamah
Best Student Hairstylist
Bernice Oppong “E_Braids”
Blessing Agyei Dwumfour
Best Student Markup Artiste
Vincentia Nyame
Lois Koomson
Mariam Abdul Rahman
Tertiary Media House Of The Year
Voice of KNUST
Voice Of UCC
Voice Of GCTU
KNUST Live
Radio Universe
Hyper Citi Gh
Focus Fm
Tertiary Students Artiste Of The Year
Black Sherif
Kidi
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Mr. Drew
Sefa
DBlack
Lasmid
Gyakie
Kelvyn Boy
Fameye
Diana Hamilton
Okese 1
Joe Mettle
Amerado
Kuami Eugene
Kwesi Arthur
Darkovibes
King Maaga
Yaw Tog
King Paluta
Lyrical Joe
Tertiary Students Comedian Of The Year
OB Amponsah
DKB
Jacinta
Lekzy DeComic
Teacher Kwadwo
Lilwin
Clemento Suarez