Indigenous Ghana Tertiary ’22: Sarkodie, Samini, Black Sherif and others nominated

Tertiary’s most vibrant and versatile awards, Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards has released their full list of Nominees at the maiden edition of the awards.

With this year’s awards themed, “Redefining tertiary students for a brighter future” it is expected to be mind blowing and dazzling.

Ghana’s most prolific rapper, Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Black Sherif, King Maaga, Lasmid are among the list of highly Influential people nominated for the awards.

Hundreds of students across the various public and private tertiary institutions in Ghana have grabbed nominations to contest in various categories.

Fans can vote for their preferred candidates with their nominees code using the shortcode *447*714# and *800*714# or castvotegh.com .

Below Is The Full List Of Nominees:

Best Student In Agriculture

Nkansah Derrick

Joshua Frimpong

Christian Ampofo

Lydia Tyson

Best Engineering Student

William Sagoe

Assan Isaac

Frank Annor

Joseph Peprah

Best Training College Student

OBENG CLINTON

Kwame Matthew

Best Health Science Student

WUMBEI YAJAGEI JOB

Abigail Agyei

Erica Amponsah

Best Political Science Student

AHMED MIFTAH YAALAH

AKI-OLA AZIZ

Tabure Mathew

Adam Zindim

.Adotey Evans Kpakpo

Stephen Awuah-Pobi

Francis Tweneboa Kodua

Edwin Winston

Best Business Student

Ark Royal

Emmanuel Arthur

S K. OFORI

Bernard Kwame Sarfo

Bright Appraku

Best Economics Student

Prince Dickson Lekey

Peprah Agyei Seth

Kwame Ntow

Best Actuarial Science Student

Wiafe Daniel

Joseph Arthur

Best Vocational Student

Lovia Akosua Frema

Joseph Anderson

Best Student Comedian

Adikah Emmanuel

Captain Wonder

Best Student MC

Benjamin J. Tetteh

Abdul-Hak Munkaila

Best Student DJ

DJSWEETNEX

Dj 10plus

DJ BRAIT

Best Student Influencer

AKI-OLA AZIZ

John Ekow Monnie

Anang Robert Logo

Awal MUSTAPHA Akati

Gatu Stella

Hanney Victor Hanney

Mensah Isaac Kweku Junior

Rachel Abagna

Jul Jal tv

Best Student Entrepreneur

Samuel Manson Percy Goin

Edwin Winston

Erica Manteaw

Divine Elikem Kumi

Gifty Arthur

Gloria Owusu-Fordjour

Mcmain sales

Best Student Graphic Designer/Painter

Nkansah Derrick

Stitches Arts & Designs

Joseph Tamakloe

Khulex Grafix

.NYAME FRANCIS SARKODIE

Appiah Armstrong Sackey

.Joseph Tamakloe

Magdalene Osei-Aidoo (Mag)

Best Student Blogger/Writer/Author

Princess Jasmine McKenzie

AKI-OLA AZIZ

ENOCK MENSAH

Bonnucci Cyrus

BOFRITEY CHIMAATEY MUJAAHID

Best Student Photographer

MikeJay_Photography

Hamza Haruna Wunzaligu

Awal MUSTAPHA Akati

Medals photography

Sampson Sedem Agboado-(SEDEMSHOTIT)

Best Student Charity Foundation/NGO

Gyan Twum-Barimah – CHNTC-TAMALE

Divine Favor Lattice Foundation

Peprah Agyei Seth – KNUST

Matilda Morkeh Annan

Gideon Koomson

Most Influential Student Of The Year

Michael Abuah

AKI-OLA AZIZ

SK. OFORI

Adjei Fordjour Evans

Benjamin Tetteh

Appiah Boahine Joseph

Richard Donkor

Emmanuel Arthur

Kusi Abraham

Paul Ahiadu

John Ekow Monnie

Emmanuel Andrews Samini

Richard Donkor

Masarat Affini

Samuel Amos Ampofo

Hamza Sahadu

Raymond Edem Tamekloe

Best SRC President/Executive

Michael Abuah

Prince Asumadu

Emmanuel Andrews Samini

Magnus Zolideme Dogoli

Nene Elliot Ayitah

Best JCR President/Executive

Adjaho Emefa

Paul Anim Inkoom

Derrick Opoku Kyei

Calvin Ken Eastwood

Ahmad Ramzy

Best Tertiary Hall/Hostel

Commonwealth Hall – Vandals

Mensah Sarbah Hall – Okpo

Independence Hall

Africa Hall

University Hall – Katanga

Republic Hall

Unity Hall – Conti

Queen Elizabeth II Hall

Akuafo Hall

Legon Hall

Volta Hall

Jubilee Hall/International Student Hostel

Bani Hostel

African Union Hall

Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall

Jean Nelson Akah Hall

Dr. Hilla Liman Hall

Alex A. Kwapong Hall

Casley Hayford Hall – Fellows

Oguaa Hall

Adehye Hall

Kwame Nkrumah Hall

Atlantic Hall

Opoku Ware Hall

Amaniampong Hall

Best Student Philanthropist

Banu P. Abdul-Raheem

Adjei Obeng Bicknim

Matilda Morkeh Annan

Stephen Fosu

Prince Kwofie Fordjour (OHENEBA)

Best Student Activist/Advocate

Owusu Brester

Amadu Wumpeka Hamdan

Mariam Yussif Saeed

Princess Jasmine McKenzie

Kenneth Acheampong Boateng

Emmanuella Delmwin.k

Mensah Isaac Kweku Junior Agama

William Sagoe

Hamza Sahadu

Raymond Edem Tamekloe

Best Tertiary Institution

University of Ghana

Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science And Technology

University Of Cape Coast

University Of Education, Winneba

University Of Professional Studies

University Of Development Studies

Ashesi University

Valley View University

Accra Institute Of Technology

Ghana Technology University

Central University

Koforidua Technical University

Ho Technical University

Islamic University College, Ghana

All Nations University

Best Student Journalist

Frederick Kunzote-Ani

AWINI WILLIAMS

Voice of UCC

Min. Benjamin

Michael Appiah Aboagye – Accra Technical University – 243347672

Kaakyire Kwabena odeneho

Best Student Artiste Of The Year

Muosayir Patrick(OPTION)

Frank Afriyie Boamah

Black Sherif

Lovia Akosua Frema

Khulex khin

Money City

Wereko Karikari Augustine (Pollo Hitman)

Nana Kwame Asamoah

Best Student Actor/Actress

Adikah Emmanuel

Solomon ameyaw

Regina Narkie Narh

Best Student Spoken Word Artiste

BENJAMIN APPIAH KUBI ( aka ARISTOTE)

Hope Da Poet

Min. Benjamin

Best Student Video Director/Editor/Animator

MikeJay_Photography

Rachel Abagna

Divine Elikem Kumi

Edward Mawunyo Akorli

Best Student Model Of The Year

Benedictta Benewaa Baffour

Andrew Asifoah

Becca Kamba

Akwasi Oppong Cole

Arthur kelvin (Gh Morgan)

AWAL MUSTAPHA AKATI

Sabah-Vorsah Peace Xorlali

Nkebuare Eugenia

Daniella Boamah

Best Student Hairstylist

Bernice Oppong “E_Braids”

Blessing Agyei Dwumfour

Best Student Markup Artiste

Vincentia Nyame

Lois Koomson

Mariam Abdul Rahman

Tertiary Media House Of The Year

Voice of KNUST

Voice Of UCC

Voice Of GCTU

KNUST Live

Radio Universe

Hyper Citi Gh

Focus Fm

Tertiary Students Artiste Of The Year

Black Sherif

Kidi

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Mr. Drew

Sefa

DBlack

Lasmid

Gyakie

Kelvyn Boy

Fameye

Diana Hamilton

Okese 1

Joe Mettle

Amerado

Kuami Eugene

Kwesi Arthur

Darkovibes

King Maaga

Yaw Tog

King Paluta

Lyrical Joe

Tertiary Students Comedian Of The Year

OB Amponsah

DKB

Jacinta

Lekzy DeComic

Teacher Kwadwo

Lilwin

Clemento Suarez