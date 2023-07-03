Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2023 Open Nomination For Second Edition

Apex Africa Concept, the organizers of the annual Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards have once again opened nominations for their flagship awards event which is considered to be the biggest tertiary awards in Ghana.

Considered as one of Ghana’s favorite tertiary awards, Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2023 has commenced the process for the second edition of their flagship program.

With this year’s edition themed, “Inspiring tertiary students towards innovation and transformation” the organizers have promised an impactful awards event.

Apex Africa Concept are noted for organizing programs like Ghana Youth Excellence Awards, Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards, 20 Most Influential Students In Ghana and additionally owns Ghana’s biggest electronic voting platform, FastVote Gh. Nominations for Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2023 opened on July 1, 2023 and closes on July 31, 2023.

Many have commended the exceptional contribution of the Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards brand on tertiary students in Ghana with many past winners attesting to the impact.

Over forty categories have been unveiled to award the hundreds of thousands of tertiary students across the length and breath of Ghana. Students interested in filling for nomination are to visit Apexafricaconcept.com or contact organizers on 0598225556 or 0548555750 .

The second edition of Ghana’s biggest tertiary awards, Indigenous Ghana Tertiary Awards 2023 promises to be great and mind blowing.