Indiscipline on the part of motorists have been identified as the major reason for the recent construction of too many speed humps in the Wa Municipality.

These indiscipline motorists are on record as the major contributor to road traffic crashes within the Municipality, hence the erection of so many speed humps as a measure to check the reckless over speeding by these motorists with the hope of reducing the number of crashes.

Mr Mohammed Abdul-Samad, the Upper West Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) made this known during a press briefing in Wa on Wednesday.

He therefore appealed to the media to intensify the campaign on road traffic regulations to ensure public compliance.

Mr Abdul-Samad noted that the continued education and sensitization programmes of the Authority would not completely yield the desired results without a vibrant media backup.

He said the press briefing was therefore to solicit media support in that direction and to explain to them their new mandate as an Authority.

He said the new Act, Act 2019 (Act 993) says “To establish NRSA to develop and promote road safety in the country; to coordinate and regulate activities, procedures and standards related to road safety; and to provide for related matters”.

“Previously, we use not to have the regulatory aspect, but now we have the mandate of regulation, inspection and compliance,” the Regional Manager of the NRSA said.

Mr Abdul-Samad was emphatic that the practice of begging people to comply with road safety regulations was now a thing of the past, saying with the new mandate, they would now be demanding compliance from road users.