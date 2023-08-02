Indomie supports 2nd Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

Medivents Consult, organisers of the Accra Inter City Marathon have received a sponsorship package from Multi-pro Ghana limited also known as Indomie as part of their support for the 2nd Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon.

There would be hot meal for all participants, special hampers for outstanding participants and many more.

Register now to participate. From Accra Sports Stadium to Manste Agbonaa, James Town on Friday, August 4, 2023.

You can’t be too old or too young to run… get involved! You can walk, jog or run. .. We have a package for everyone. Dial *380*21# to participate now!