Indomie supports Willie Williams Memorial Athletics

Indomie has proved to be the leading company motivating the less financed sports disciplines and once again they were at the University of Ghana, Legon on Saturday to support the Willie Williams Memorial Athletics Championship.

The programme which was sanctioned by the Ghana Athletics saw some potential and rising stars who can represent the nation in the future.

In the 100 metres Joseph Andoh of Mfantsipim School ran 10.30 seconds to beat Mustapha Bokpin of the University of Ghana and Enoch Ofosuhene.

In the 1,500 meters men race, Abanga Inusah of the University of Ghana also run a good race to win, while Abigail Abugri of New Generation Club who won the National Cross Country Race at Savalegu edged her senior challenger Abusuare Alhare of UDS in the exciting female version.

The programme showed that Ghana has talent and potential in Track and Field, but lack facilities to organize Athletics in the capital, Accra.

Mr. Bawa Fuseini, CEO of Ghana Athletics said there would be another Schools Championship in Kumasi involving 32 seconds to select athletes for a West African Open and a four nation competition involving Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Benin to prepare athletes for the African Junior Championship in Lusaka, Zambia, World Championships and African Games.

He commended Mr. James Thompson and the sponsors of the Willie Williams Memorial Athletics.

The participants were drawn from the Legon Creative Athletics Club, Mfantsipim, Marvelous, Koora, University of Ghana, Sporty, St. Louis, Adisco, Holy Sprinters, Osu Children’s Home and University of Natural Resources.

Present were some former athletes, coaches and Dr. Mark Kwame Dzradosi, a member of the Ghana Athletics who commended the young athletes for their determination and desire to run.

Mr. James Thompson, the organiser thanked Indomie and the media, especially Metro TV, GTV, Green FM, GNA, ultimatesportsghana.com, newsghana.com.gh, Modernghana.com, Asaaseaban.com, Ghana Olympic Committee Communications Directorate and Yours Truly for the support and hailed the athletes who showed up in their numbers.