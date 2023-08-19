Indonesia at 78: Paskal A.B. Rois donates to schools in Adenta

The Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia Paskal A.B. Rois Thursday donated books and other education materials to four Junior High Schools in the Adentan Municipality to commemorate the country’s 78th independence anniversary.

The schools are theHoly Rosary R.C. Basic, De Youngsters International Schools, British Colombia College, and the Bethel Presby JHS, Otano.

The items, including boxes of ‘indomie’ noodles and toiletries are to strengthen bilateral ties with Ghana.

Mr Rois said: ” Whatever happens to you children today will eventually affect the moral fiber and uprightness of our society and by extension our dear nations of Ghana and Indonesia whose bonds date back to several decades.”

He said the unity and patriotism exhibited during the yearly celebration in Indonesia, motivated the Consulate together with Indonesia companies and community in Ghana to “touch the lives of the Ghanaian future leaders”, adding that more than 30

Ghanaian students were pursuing various partially funded undergrad, graduate, and doctoral programmes in Indonesia universities with scholarships.

“Four students have qualified for further studies in

Indonesia this year and are also due to leave for the Asian country by September 2023, to begin degree courses in various academic fields,” Mr Rois noted.

Madam Gifty Mussey, Adentan Municipal Education Director, who commended the Consulate for the gesture, said, Ghana and Indonesia shared similar values in education and that the items would motivate the pupils to aspire higher.

Mr Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, Member of Parliament, Adentan Constituency, urged the pupils to focus their attention on education and see it as the game changer of their lives.

Mr Alexander Ni-Noi Adumuah, Chief Executive, Adentan Municipal Assembly, called for collaboration between Ghana and Indonesia in areas of Agricultural Studies, Science, Technology, and Engineering.

For more than 300 years, Indonesia was a Dutch colony until a group of revolutionaries declared that Indonesia was no longer tied to the Netherlands on 17 August, 1945.

However, it still took several years before Indonesia was formally granted independence by the Queen of Netherlands.

It was only in 2005 that the Netherlands officially accepted 17 August 1945 as Indonesia’s Independence Day.