Indonesia Extends Heartfelt Congratulations to Ghana on 68th Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of Indonesia and the people of Indonesia, I, H.E. Paskal A.B. Rois, Honorary Consul of Indonesia to Ghana, extend our sincerest congratulations to the Government and citizens of the Republic of Ghana as they celebrate their 68th Independence Day today.

As Ghana commemorates this remarkable milestone, we reflect on the nation’s enduring journey of growth, resilience, and national pride. The theme for this year’s Independence Day—“Reflect, Review, and Reset”—perfectly encapsulates Ghana’s commitment to introspection and progress, a vision that resonates strongly with Indonesia’s values of development, unity, and long-term sustainability.

Indonesia stands in total agreement with this powerful theme and fully supports Ghana’s ambitions to reflect on past achievements, review its current trajectory, and reset its path towards a prosperous and sustainable future. We believe that through collaboration, we can help Ghana achieve its developmental goals while fostering a deeper bilateral relationship between our nations.

As Ghana takes this important step forward, Indonesia is ready and willing to provide its full support in several key sectors to ensure that the objectives of the theme—“Reflect, Review, and Reset”—are met. We look forward to collaboration in the following areas:

1. *Agriculture and Agribusiness:*

Indonesia has a wealth of expertise in agriculture and agribusiness, and we are committed to helping Ghana unlock its agricultural potential. By providing modern farming techniques, sustainable practices, and access to advanced equipment, we can help increase food security, productivity, and economic prosperity within Ghana’s agricultural sector.

2. *Trade and Investment:*

In the spirit of expanding economic cooperation, Indonesia is keen to deepen trade relations with Ghana. We are committed to supporting Ghana’s industrialization goals, encouraging investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and services, and ensuring that Ghana can become a regional economic powerhouse.

3. *Capacity Building and Education:*

As part of Indonesia’s dedication to supporting human capital development, we pledge to continue providing educational opportunities, scholarships, and training programs for Ghana’s youth. By focusing on skill development and leadership training, we will empower the next generation of Ghanaians to lead the nation towards greater innovation and development.

4. *Infrastructure Development:*

With Indonesia’s expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects, including transportation, energy, and urban development, we are ready to assist Ghana in building and improving the necessary infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing economy. We believe that strong infrastructure is the foundation for economic growth and stability.

5. *Tourism and Cultural Exchange:*

In addition to trade and business collaboration, Indonesia looks forward to increasing cultural exchanges between our two nations. We believe that promoting mutual understanding through tourism, art, and culture will strengthen the bonds between our people, fostering unity and peace.

As Ghana celebrates its 68th Independence Day, Indonesia remains steadfast in its support of the country’s development and growth. The shared vision of progress and prosperity that exists between our two nations presents immense opportunities for collaboration, and Indonesia is honored to continue working hand-in-hand with Ghana to achieve its ambitious goals.

On this significant day, we wish Ghana continued success, peace, and prosperity. Together, we can reflect on our successes, review our goals, and reset our paths to a future of mutual growth and lasting friendship.

*Long Live the Republic of Ghana!*

*H.E. Paskal A.B. Rois*

Honorary Consul of Indonesia to Ghana