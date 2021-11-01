Indonesia inflation hits highest level in five months

Indonesian consumer prices increased to their highest point in five months in October, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 1.66 per cent year-on-year in October, following a 1.6-per-cent increase in September. This was in line with economists’ expectation.

The latest inflation was the highest since May, when it was 1.68 per cent. Core inflation was 1.23 per cent in October. Economists had expected a 1.36-per-cent rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.12 per cent in October, after a 0.04-per=cent drop in September. Economists had expected a 0.11-per-cent rise.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco rose 0.1-per-cent yearly in October and prices for clothing and footwear grew by 0.15 per cent. For the January-to-October period, inflation was 0.93 per cent.