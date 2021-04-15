(dpa) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has offered for Germany to set up an industrial hub in Central Java province, his office said Wednesday.

Joko met virtually with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in the health and economic sectors as well as climate change, the presidential secretariat said.

Joko told Merkel that Indonesia was keen for Germany to set up a production and global supply chain centre at an industrial area in Batang, Central Java.

“I offered Germany to develop a special industrial quarter at Batang Integrated Industrial Zone,” Joko said.

Germany is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in Europe.

Indonesia last year passed an omnibus law that sets out a framework for revising investment regulations surrounding foreign investment and ownership, which according to Joko will make it easier for foreigners to do business in the country.