dpa/GNA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Wednesday urged Myanmar’s military rulers to listen to the wishes of the people in Myanmar, and allow humanitarian access to detainees.

Retno held talks with Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin in Bangkok in a trilateral meeting with Thailand’s top diplomat Don Pramudwinai.

It was the first overseas trip by the Myanmar foreign minister since the military seized power on February 1.

Retno said she told Maung Lwin that the safety and wellbeing of the Myanmar people were paramount.

“The wishes of the Myanmar people must be heard,” she told an online press conference, calling for “an inclusive democratic transition process.”

“Therefore, we need to create a conducive situation through dialogue, reconciliation, and trust-building,” she added.

She also urged the military rulers to allow “humanitarian access and visits to detainees.”

In Myanmar, at least three people have been killed by security forces during anti-coup demonstrations, as protesters demanded an end to military rule and the release of elected government officials, including democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi.

Retno said she had been due to visit Myanmar on Thursday but had to cancel the trip, with the Foreign Ministry saying that the time was not yet right.

“There was a plan for me to visit Naypyitaw to directly convey Indonesia’s message and position, the message of the international community and the hope of finding a solution to the problem,” she said.

“This postponement has not dampened the intention to establish communication with all parties in Myanmar,” she added.

Retno has been touring member-states of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to seek a common stance on the coup in Myanmar.

Myanmar activists had urged Rentno to cancel the trip, saying it would be tantamount to legitimizing the power grab.