Indonesian Consul Celebrates Sosu and Mahama for Historic NDC Victory

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana has commended Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu and President-elect John Dramani Mahama for their remarkable achievements in the 2024 general elections.

The Consul, H.E. Paskal A.B. Rois, hailed Sosu’s massive victory in the Madina constituency, where he secured the second-highest vote margin in the Greater Accra Region, as a testament to his exceptional leadership and dedication.

The Consulate also celebrated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its resounding national victory, which saw Mahama reclaim the presidency with overwhelming support.

The Indonesian Consul pledged to strengthen Ghana-Indonesia relations under Mahama’s leadership and proposed a state visit to Indonesia to explore new avenues of collaboration.

Sosu’s landslide victory reflects the trust of his constituents, while Mahama’s win underscores the people’s confidence in the NDC’s vision for Ghana’s future.