Indonesian Consul urges Ghanaians to attend 38th International Trade Expo

The Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, H. E. Paskal A. B. Rois has called on Ghanaians including the business community, to take advantage of the excellent bi-lateral relationship between Ghana and Indonesia to do more business with the Asian country.

According to him, such a move would also deepen the bi-lateral trade ties between the two countries.

Mr. Rois made the call in an interview with our newsteam at his office at Adentan near Accra. He pledged his personal commitment and that of the Consulate in ensuring that the age-old ties between the two countries continue to inure to the benefit of the Ghanaian and Indonesian peoples.

The Honorary Consul announced that the 38th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) for this year would take place at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City of Tangerang, Indonesia from Wednesday, 18th to Sunday, 22nd October, 2023 from 09.00am – 7.00pm each day.

According to him, the fair is under the auspices of the Directorate General of the National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) of the Indonesian Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in Accra, Ghana with support from the Indo Africa Trade Mission in Accra as well as Rois TV in Ghana.

The Consul said the ICE would be held under the theme, ‘Sustainable Trade for Global Economic Resilience’. ‘It is the largest and most reliable Business to Business (B2B) interaction platform in Indonesia.

Mr. Rois said TEI has been acknowledged for years as the best product sourcing destination for international buyers to find the finest export products and services at the most competitive quality, pricing, and varieties.

As a one-stop business destination running in offline and online platforms, TEI 2023, he noted, presents seven (7) zones of categorized products with live interactions at the ICE BSD City of Tangerang. These product zones and services of interest are Food and Beverages, Fashion, Textiles and Accessories, Beauty and Personal Care, Medical Equipment and Healthcare, Home Living, Chemistry, Energy and Industrial Products as well as Digital and Services.

He added that there would be buyer offline services such as free airport pick-ups to the official hotel upon arrival, shuttle services from the hotel to the venue and back, complimentary use of the business lounge at the venue, free interpreter services in English, China and Arabic as well as free Wi-Fi at the venue amongst others.

The Honorary Consul disclosed that the Ghanaian team would also pay a two-day visit to Bali, the world’s most visited tourist site on the globe according to fox news in 2022.

Participants, he further announced, would leave Accra-Ghana on Sunday, 15th October for Jakarta and also leave Jakarta for Accra on Monday, 30th October, 2023.

The thirteen (13) day trip (package) which is going for some Three Thousand Four Hundred (3,400) US Dollars, would include Flight Ticket (RoundTrip), that is Accra-Indonesia-Accra (Bali inclusive), Hotel Services in Jakarta and Bali, Jakarta City Tour, Bali Tourism Experience. Visit to the Dusa Dua Beach, Local Flight from Jakarta to Bali as well as Souvenirs (Tee-Shirts, Caps and Bags).

Mr. Rois said buyers and traders, manufacturers, importers, distributors and wholesalers, hoteliers and restaurateurs, business and trade associations, investors and the media are all invited and free to be part of this all important international trade fair in Indonesia. There would be supporting programmes such as business matching and counseling, international seminar, international and local trade mission, live performances as well as buyers’ night, amongst others.

The Honorary Consul also gave some statistics on the 2022 TEI performance. He disclosed that whiles visitors to the fair numbered 29,714, exhibitors were 1,097 with total transactions hitting USD15.83 billion. The five (5) top product sales in the 2022 TEI were Crude Palm Oil (CPO) – USD9.19 billion; Coal – USD2.64 billion; Agricultural Products – USD777.81 million; Fishery Products – USD441.763 million as well as Paper and Paper Products reaching USD385.86 million.

India, Malaysia, the PRC, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia were the five (5) top buyers by country in the 2022 TEI.

Consul Rois said the Consulate’s doors are always opened to assist Ghanaians and all businessmen and women alike to visit Indonesia for the up-coming fair and also grab this golden opportunity to do business with Indonesia He urged the general public to contact the Consulate in Accra behind the Adentan Post Office or on phone number 0596090118 to be given all the necessary support towards the TEI.