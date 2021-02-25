dpa/GNA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has cancelled a visit to Myanmar following opposition to visiting the country, where the army recently seized power in a coup, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Retno has been touring member-states of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to seek a common stance on the February 1 military coup in Myanmar.

Myanmar activists opposed to the coup have urged Rentno to cancel to the trip, scheduled for Thursday, saying it would be tantamount to legtimizing the power grab.

“The foreign minister let open an option to visit Naypyidaw to find a regional solution, taking into account the situation in Myanmar,” Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said.

“Considering the developments that are unfolding, right now it is not the right time to visit Myanmar,” he added.

On Tuesday, dozens of anti-coup protesters rallied outside the Indonesian embassy in Yangon after media outlets reported that Indonesia was seeking to get other ASEAN members to agree on a proposal which involved backing new elections in Myanmar.

Faizasyah said such a proposal “does not exist”.

“That is not Indonesia’s position, because our focus is on how to reach a peaceful settlement in Myanmar that is inclusive and involves all parties,” Faizasyah said.

Retno is scheduled to visit Thailand on Wednesday as part of her ASEAN tour to discuss Myanmar.

Indonesia is the largest country in ASEAN, which also includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.