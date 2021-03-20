dpa/GNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and a summit of South-East Asian leaders to discuss the political crisis stemming from the military coup last month.

Joko’s calls came amid a Myanmar military crackdown on anti-coup protesters that has left more than 200 people dead in the past six weeks.

Myanmar leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi was dislodged by the February 1 coup. Protests started almost immediately and have not died down, even though the death toll and the number of detentions has been rising.

“Indonesia calls for an immediate end to the use of violence in Myanmar to prevent further loss of lives,” Joko said at a news conference.

Joko said the safety of the Myanmar people was paramount.

“I will hold talks with the Sultan of Brunei as chairman of ASEAN for the possibility of an ASEAN summit to discuss the crisis in Myanmar,” he said.

After a special meeting called earlier this month to discuss Myanmar’s current political situation, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had called on “all parties” in Myanmar to “refrain from instigating further violence.”