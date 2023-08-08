Indonesian President Hosts OIC Secretary-General

H.E. Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, received at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, August 07, 2023, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), who is on a two-day official visit to Indonesia, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the OIC General Secretariat.

The two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the OIC and Indonesia and ways of enhancing them, the most critical issues on the OIC’s agenda, thesituation in the Islamic world, some current regional and international issues, and the OIC role in promoting joint Islamic action.

The Indonesian President affirmed his country’s full support for the OIC and its endeavors and its appreciated efforts in service of the Islamic world and its people. He also appreciated the OIC’s efforts and initiatives in dealing with the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia and the crimes of burning copies of al-Mushaf ash-Sharif, stressing the need to support these efforts to address this phenomenon.

For his part, the Secretary-General praised the vital role played by the Republic of Indonesia in supporting the activities and programs of the OIC in pursuit of its objectives aimed at strengthening the bonds of Islamic solidarity between the Member States and their peoples in various parts of the Islamic world and touched on several vital and relevant issues of priority for the organization as well as Indonesia, such as supporting the Palestinian cause and Afghanistan, ensuring the right to education for women in this country, and the issue of the Rohingya, Sudan, and Niger.

The two sides also discussed the current developments in the Sahel region and the importance of supporting educational, developmental, and agricultural projects there.

The meeting was also attended by the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mrs. Retno Marsudi.