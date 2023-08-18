Indonesia’s 78th Independence Anniversary Marked In Ghana

Story: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Adentan – Accra

The Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, H.E. Paskal A. B. Rois, has made a huge donation of Indonesian products and educational materials to four (4) basic schools at Adentan and Madina near Accra to commemorate the 78th Independence or National Day of Indonesia in Ghana.

The items were donated by some Indonesian companies in Ghana, namely the United Foods Indo Ghana Limited in Accra, manufacturers of Indomie noodles, Peace Indo Ghana Limited in Tema, producers of the old-age Medisoft soaps and the Wings Group Indonesia or First African Brand at East Legon, manufacturers of the So Klin powdered soaps, Santex Medicated Soap and other detergents. ROIS Group of Companies and the Ghana Country Director and Deputy Africa Regional Representative of the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), Mr. Yurdi Yasmi, and his wife, also contributed some items.

The beneficiary schools were the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Basic Schools and De Youngsters’ International School at Adentan, the British Columbia College (BCC), Madina, and the Bettle Presbyterian Basic School, Otanor.

Each school received Indomie noodles, Medisoft soaps, So Klin powdered soaps, Santex hand sanitizers, detergents, and body lotions. They also got learning materials like pencils, pens, exercise books, and whiteboard markers. Other gifts included mosquito repellants, stationeries, and school bags. Some pupils also received donations.

The Managing Director of ROIS Group of Companies, H.E. Mrs. Gifty Rois, presented a Projector to the host school, the Holy Rosary R. C. Basic Schools which doubles as her alma mater to address a major challenge being faced with Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) studies. The former Student Chaplain, while doing the presentation, encouraged the young ones, especially the girls, to aspire to greater heights, not only in life but also in their educational pursuits.

Scores of school children numbering more than three hundred and fifty (350) and about twenty (20) teachers from the various beneficiary schools were present to witness the occasion. It was the first time the Indonesian Independence Day celebration in Ghana was held in such a manner, bringing together all the top-level government functionaries and educational leaders to grace the occasion.

The celebration was held under the theme, “Terus Melaju Untuk Indonesia Maju” (Striving to Progress Indonesia). The theme reflects a sense of stability and unity in harmony toward the advancement of Indonesia.

Speaking at the event, the Honorary Consul, H.E. Paskal A. B. Rois noted that Independence Day in Indonesia has always been of joy, patriotism, and unity, adding that the celebration of the event in Indonesia was precisely what was being done in Ghana through the donation of the items. ‘For us at the Consulate in Ghana, we have decided together with the Indonesian companies and community in the country to touch the lives of our future leaders of this country ‘, he stressed.

He announced that more than thirty (30) Ghanaian students are currently pursuing various partially funded undergraduate and postgraduate degrees including doctoral programmes in Indonesian universities.

According to him, some students are also studying other fully funded courses with the KNB scholarship scheme. He added that about four (4) students have qualified for further studies in Indonesia this year and are also due to leave for the Asian country by September 2023 to begin their degree courses in various academic fields.

His Excellency Rois used the occasion to call on all Ghanaians including students, university lecturers, and their faculty to be part of what he described as ‘an exciting support from Indonesia towards strengthening the human resource base of the developing world of which Ghana is no exception’.

The Honorary Consul also spoke about the forthcoming 38th International Trade Exhibition dubbed ‘Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI)’ which would open in the BSD City of Tangerang, Indonesia from Wednesday, 18th to Sunday, 22nd October 2023, and stressed the need for Ghanaians including buyers and traders, manufacturers, importers, distributors and wholesalers, hoteliers and restaurateurs, business and trade associations and the media to take advantage of this fair to travel to Indonesia for such a business opportunity including traveling to Bali which is the most visited site on the globe in the year 2022 according to fox news.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Adentan Municipal Assembly, Hon. Alexander Nii Noi Adumuah lauded the initiative of the Honorary Consul, describing the move as one that would open up several areas of collaboration between Indonesia and Ghana as well as the Adentan Municipality and the Consulate. He commended the pupils for showing interest in the event and the schools for attending the event in their numbers.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Adentan Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Adamu Ramadan congratulated the government and people of Indonesia on the 78th Independence Anniversary for achieving such a great feat in their development as a country. He was hopeful that the celebration of the day in Ghana would go a long way to benefit the two countries.

The Adentan Municipal Director of Education, Miss Gifty Mussey noted that such stakeholder supports and engagements are prerequisites for the promotion of quality education in schools. According to her, the Basic Schools in the Municipality are doing their best in promoting quality education and expressed the hope that the teachers would continue to give off their best to their pupils. On behalf of the Adentan Municipal Education Directorate, she presented two artworks made by the host school about Indonesia to the Honorary Consul, H.E Rois. The artworks which were a practical project of one of the school’s classes, were to appreciate the Consulate and Indonesia for their contribution to the promotion of formal education in Ghana.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Headteacher of the Holy Rosary R. C. Junior High School (JHS), Mrs. Esther Bonney was overwhelmed by the kind gesture from the Indonesian Consulate and its partners in the country. She was grateful that their schools had the opportunity to be selected for such an honour. She mentioned a lack of projectors and computers as well as whiteboard markers as some of the major challenges facing their schools.

Indonesia is the world’s third largest Democracy, hosting 13% of the world’s Muslims and currently chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, and Australia (MIKTA).

Indonesia is also an active member of the D-8 Group comprising Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

The country observes its day of independence on August 17 each year.

Before the Second World War ended, Indonesia was ruled by Japan briefly between 1942 and 1945. However, shortly after the war ended, Indonesian leaders Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta declared independence on August 17.