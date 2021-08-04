Indonesia’s Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000

The death toll from Covid-19 in Indonesia surpassed 100,000 as the country reported nearly 1,750 fatalities on Wednesday.

About 40 per cent of the coronavirus-related deaths took place since July due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, according to data from the Health Ministry.

The number of confirmed infections rose to 3.53 million after 35,867 cases were reported overnight.

Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown on July 9 amid record coronavirus infections on Java and Bali islands, where more than 50 per cent of Indonesia’s 270 million people live.

The latest iteration of the lockdown measure was extended for another week on Monday.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday that Indonesia had passed the peak of the latest Covid-19 wave, citing declining bed occupancy rates in hospitals, though he warned that cases were on the rise in some provinces outside Java.

At its peak in mid-July, the country’s Covid-19 daily caseload reached an average 50,000.