Photo taken on April 18, 2021 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Merapi as seen in Purwobinangun of Sleman district, Yogyakarta. Indonesia. - Xnhua

Mount Merapi on Indonesia’s Java island erupted early Monday, spewing fiery lava 16 times, the country’s volcanology agency said.

The lava travelled up to 1,500 metres on the south-west slope of the volcano from midnight to 6 am (1700-2300 GMT Sunday), the state Antara news agency said, citing data from the National Geological Agency.

There were no reports of casualties and the volcano’s alert level remained at the second highest.

Merapi, the country’s most active volcano, has erupted regularly since November last year.

In its last deadly round of eruptions in 2010, more than 340 people were killed and 60,000 others were displaced.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals, and has about 128 active volcanoes.

