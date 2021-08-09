Indonesia’s Merapi volcano ejects hot clouds

Mount Merapi on Indonesia’s Java island erupted early Monday, ejecting fast-moving searing clouds, the country’s geological agency said.

A mixture of hot lava, ash and gases known as pyroclastic flows travelled up to 2,000 metres on the south-west slope of the volcano, according to the National Geological Agency.

The volcano’s alert level remained at its second-highest, which has been in place since it began intermittent eruptions in November last year.

In its last deadly round of eruptions in 2010, more than 340 people were killed and 60,000 others were displaced.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals, and has about 128 active volcanoes.