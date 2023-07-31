inDrive prioritizes safety with the launch of its Safety Pact

inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, has launched a Safety Pact to empower its users and drive safety in ride-hailing.

With the Safety Pact, inDrive reaffirms its commitment to the safety of all users through

dedicated features, while also providing tips and a code of conduct.

The company encourages passengers and drivers to opt-in, promoting mutual respect and secure practices for every ride.

inDrive puts safety first by constantly enhancing safety features Continuously prioritizing safety, inDrive persistently refines its safety measures to ensure the protection of its users.

The new Safety Pact provides safety tips and sets out a standard of conduct for both

drivers and passengers, such as mutual respect and zero tolerance for discrimination.

It also clarifies what information a passenger should specify when requesting a trip – for example, whether a child’s car seat is needed, or if they’re traveling with an animal.

The Safety Pact also encourages drivers and passengers to use the power of choice

provided by the app.

Unlike other mobility apps, inDrive gives drivers and passengers the ability to pick their driver or passenger, informed by past ratings and reviews.

inDrive constantly monitors such feedback, and bans problematic users from the

app.

Similarly, the company urges users to consider ratings and reviews when

choosing a ride, and to always leave their own reviews after completing a trip.

With this Safety Pact, inDrive calls on everyone who uses the app to empower

themselves, and join us in making every ride a safe ride.

“Safety is critically important to inDrive. The wellbeing of people who use our app is

our first priority. We know that to maximize safety, all three parties – inDrive,

passengers and drivers – must play their part, and so our Safety Pact invites all our

users to help make every ride a safe one.

For our part, we know that effective policies and features go a long way to ensuring safety,” comments, Eric Nana Bonsu – Driver Acquisition Specialist at inDrive Ghana.