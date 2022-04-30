Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union urges government to support distressed businesses

The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union has appealed to the government to provide stimulus packages to distressed businesses to resuscitate them to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union charged Small and Medium Enterprises to recapitalize to increase Production capacity for increased profitability.

That the Union said would enable workers to regain and protect their jobs and incomes and in turn impact positively on the economic growth and development of the nation.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on May Day celebration, Mr Morgan Ayawine, the General Secretary, ICU said protecting jobs and incomes called for hardwork and sacrifices from workers for increased productivity and sustainability of the organisations.

This year’s May Day is on the theme:

“Protecting Jobs and Incomes in the ERA of COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond.”

He appealed to social partners to play their roles of providing workers the necessary facilities and motivational remuneration to incentivize workers to give of their best to achieve increased productivity and profitability.

“An effective and healthy Union-Management relationship is a demonstrable attitude of agreeing to disagree on issues, so as to advance the cause of increased productivity and attainment of the organisational goals,” he said.

Mr Ayawine urged Union and management to build consensus on all matters relating to the survival and sustainability of the business and refrain from any acrimonious relationship.

He said the exigencies of the current business environment as imposed by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had thrusted upon both workers and employers the need for mutual sacrifices to sustain businesses and retain workers jobs.

He commended social partners and all stakeholders in the labour fraternity for their support and advice in moving the Union forward.

He said it was worrying that since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of businesses had cut down on their operations to half their capacity, while others completely shutdown,with others not fully recovered.

“It is instructive to note that, the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic is still having a serious ripple effect on the ability of businesses that were affected by the negative impact of the pandemic to bounce back to business, and on the ability of workers who lost their jobs to make ends meet,” he said.