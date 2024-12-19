Industrialisation Continues to Receive Insufficient Funding from Oil Revenue, Raising Concerns

Despite industrialisation being a key priority area for the current government, funding for this sector from the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA)—the oil revenue allocated to the national budget—remains significantly low.

This comes as a surprise, considering industrialisation has been a major focus of government policy since 2017, under initiatives like One District, One Factory (1D1F) and One Village, One Dam (1V1D).

The ABFA, intended to finance critical national priorities, has not met expectations in supporting industrialisation. According to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) 2023 Semi-Annual Report, between 2020 and 2022, only GH₵57.35 million out of a total of GH₵9.04 billion allocated from the ABFA to four priority areas was directed towards industrialisation. This compares poorly to other priority sectors, such as agriculture, which received GH₵184.21 million, and infrastructure, which was allocated GH₵7.67 billion for roads, rail, and other critical projects.

The situation has not improved in 2023, where only GH₵2.35 million of the total GH₵3.3 billion ABFA allocation was assigned to industrialisation. Worse still, there is no budgetary provision for industrialisation in the first half of 2024. PIAC highlighted that the disbursements to this sector have been on the decline since 2020, questioning the government’s commitment to the industrialisation agenda.

The Finance Ministry’s failure to prioritise industrialisation contrasts sharply with the substantial allocations to infrastructure development. For example, in the first half of 2024, roads, rail, and other critical infrastructure received GH₵2.12 billion, accounting for 70.04 percent of the total ABFA for the period.

The Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA) mandates that the selection of priority areas for oil revenue investment be reviewed every three years, taking into account national development needs and the economy’s absorptive capacity. PIAC has called for a thorough review of this process to ensure industrialisation receives the necessary funding in future cycles. With new priority areas set to be announced in 2025, PIAC stressed the importance of ensuring industrialisation is not neglected again in the allocation of oil revenues.

In light of the current underfunding, PIAC urges the Ministry of Finance to demonstrate genuine prioritisation of industrialisation, with consistent and adequate disbursements to the sector, in order to create jobs and drive growth.