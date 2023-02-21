Industrialisation is main pillar for Ghana’s economic turnaround – K.T Hammond

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Monday identified industrialisation as the main pillar for Ghana’s economic turnaround and pledged to revitalise small and medium enterprises to contribute to economic growth.

To achieve this goal, he would follow working ethics that already existed at the Ministry, put in place by his predecessor, Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyermanten, which dealt with how to properly define and deal with the technical and economic aspects of SMEs.

“Mr Chairman, there exists some White Paper to deal with the technical and economic aspects of these enterprises. Industrialisation is the way to go, all countries who have made it are industrialised and we must do same,” he said.

“If we had industrialised long ago, we wouldn’t be in this current situation we find ourselves ….”.

Mr Hammond, the Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, said this when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

He told the Committee that he would source for funds to improve on the raw materials Ghana is endowed with to create employment for the youth.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, made some changes in his Cabinet, which was announced by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on the floor of Parliament in Accra.

The nominees, whose positions are subject to Parliament’s approval, include Mr K.T. Hammond, Mr Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, former Director General, State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), as Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The nominations follows the resignation of the substantive ministers, who were Mr Alan Kyerematen, Mr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, respectively.

The President further nominated two Ministers of State subject to the approval of Parliament.

They are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, MP for Karaga and currently the Deputy Minister of Energy, as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, who replaces Mr Charles Adu-Boahene.

Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, MP for Akuapem South and the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, has been nominated as Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

The President also announced the transfer of Mr Herbert Krapa, currently a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry to the Ministry of Energy as a Deputy Minister to replace Dr Adam.

The President, by Article 79(1) of the Constitution, nominated Dr Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyiaeso, as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, subject to Parliament’s approval.