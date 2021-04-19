Nii Tetteh Otu II
Nii Tetteh Otu II

Nii Tetteh Otu II, Paramount Chief of Kpone Traditional Area has bemoaned the extent of pollution in water bodies in the Greater Accra Region due to industrialization and human activities.

Nii Otu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kpone complained that most rivers, lagoons, and other water bodies in the Region had been left polluted with no measures to reclaim them.

“See how we are killing all the water bodies in Accra from Kpone through Chemu in Tema, Sakumo, Kpeshie, and the rest,” he said.

The Chief questioned what authorities were doing about such water pollutions saying plans must be put in place for industries whose activities were polluting waterbodies to aid in its reclamation.

Nii Otu suggested that such areas must be developed into recreational areas and tourist sites just as it pertains in other countries such as China.

In another development Mr Solomon Tetteh Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive has appealed to residents to plant trees in their houses to replace the ones they fell during the construction of their home.

Mr Appiah speaking to the GNA at Kpone said “those who cut trees to build must have that same spirit to replant them in their areas”.

He added that concreting every available space in the communities and houses was one major cause of flooding because when it rains the ground could not absorb the water.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleTop Biden officials say US to welcome more refugees
Next articleGNC complies with EPA directives to stop the pollution of Tano River
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here