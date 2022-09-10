Industrious Berry Ladies CEO Gifty Oware-Mensah Nominated For Forty Under 40 Awards

The Chief Executive Officer of Berry Ladies, Gifty Oware-Mensah has been named among the nominees for the 2022 Forty Under 40 Awards.

The Forty under 40 Awards scheme seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 who are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service and have risen through the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.

Gifty is the owner of Ghana’s Premier league women’s football team- BERRY LADIES FC. She is also the Vice President of the Berekum Chelsea Football Club and a management member of the Black Maidens. She is also the vice chairperson of the super cup of the Ghana Football Association.

Under Gifty’s sterling performance in steering the affairs of Berry Ladies, she has made it a model club for female soccer clubs in the country.

Through her industriousness, Berry FC can boast of a world class administrative office, a club house and came second in their first season in the Women’s Premier League.

She was nominated for the Administrator of the year for the prestigious 46th SWAG Awards. She led Berry Ladies to be nominated as Best Female team of the year, Most vibrant club on social media, Best Ghana Club CEO during The Ghana Football Awards 2021 along side clubs like Hearts, Kotoko, Olympics, Legon city and Ridge city as the only Female club.

She is the National Service Scheme’s current Deputy Executive Director (General Services).

This year’s awards has 35 Main Categories 35 Sub Categories and 139 Nominees.

An event will be held on the 1st of October 2022 where winners of the various categories will be announced.