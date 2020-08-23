The Business Association of Luanshya is happy with the Asian entrepreneurs particularly the Chinese ones that have continued conducting business amidst the COVID-19, an industry group has said.

The association has also noted that the Chinese owned businesses have been adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures regulations by the World Health Organization.

Adfan Phiri association’s information and publicity secretary said Chinese owned businesses have shown commitment maintain jobs for Zambians.

“A number of companies have been shut down in this district, but thanks to our government, who have worked well with the Chinese investors in Zambia and kept their business operation as a way of securing jobs for our local people,” Phiri said.

He said most of the youths in the district were employed by the Chinese owned companies.

“Apart from Chinese mining company, we have a number of Chinese owned companies within the district that are offering services and employment to the people of Luanshya district,” he said.

Phiri said most Chinese firms were also aggressively contributing towards the fight against COVID-19.

“We have seen our Chinese friends giving out face masks and other essential materials in the fight against COVID-19, this is good,” he said.

Phiri appealed to the Chinese government to continue helping the Zambian government train youths in skills development for the betterment of the Zambian economy. Enditem