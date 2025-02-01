Industry Leaders Push for MP John Kwame Adu-Jack to Lead Ghana’s Logistics Sector

Ghana’s freight forwarding and logistics industry is rallying behind John Kwame Adu-Jack, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central, urging the government to tap into his wealth of experience to drive growth in the sector.

A coalition of key trade associations, including the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), the Customs Houses Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG), the Association of Customs House Agents Ghana (ACHAG), and the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), has made a strong case for Adu-Jack’s inclusion in leadership roles to help shape the future of Ghana’s logistics and transport industry.

Adu-Jack, who also serves as Treasurer of GIFF, is widely regarded as a seasoned professional with a deep understanding of trade, transport, and finance. His hands-on experience in freight forwarding and his ability to communicate complex economic issues have earned him respect across the industry. The Committee of Freight Forwarders’ Association (CoFFA), which represents these groups, believes that Adu-Jack’s expertise is precisely what Ghana needs to modernize its logistics sector and enhance its competitiveness in global trade.

Adu-Jack’s contributions to the industry are well-documented. He played a pivotal role in the rollout and implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), a digital platform designed to streamline customs operations. Edward Tetteh-Owusu Akrong, a former President of GIFF, highlighted Adu-Jack’s ability to identify and address inefficiencies in the system, which saved industry players millions of cedis. “His insights and leadership were instrumental in making ICUMS a success,” Akrong noted.

Kwabena Ofosu Appiah, another former GIFF President, described Adu-Jack as a “gem” whose expertise could significantly boost Ghana’s trade and finance sectors. “He understands the intricacies of transit and intra-border trade, and he has a unique ability to break down complex economic issues for stakeholders,” Appiah said.

Beyond his contributions to trade and logistics, Adu-Jack’s financial management skills have also been a standout feature of his career. As Treasurer of GIFF and Head of the Finance Department at KAAF University College, he has demonstrated a knack for managing resources effectively and driving organizational success. David Nutakor, Vice President of FIATA, praised Adu-Jack’s financial acumen, emphasizing its relevance to the broader goals of sector development.

The coalition’s appeal underscores a growing demand for leaders with practical industry experience to take on key roles in Ghana’s logistics and transport sector. As the country seeks to improve its trade infrastructure and attract investment, the associations argue that professionals like Adu-Jack, who have a proven track record of innovation and problem-solving, are best positioned to lead these efforts.

“The government must prioritize the appointment of individuals who have played significant roles in the growth and development of the industry,” the associations stated. “Leaders like John Kwame Adu-Jack have the knowledge, vision, and credibility to drive progress and ensure Ghana remains competitive in the global trade landscape.”

The push to leverage Adu-Jack’s expertise comes at a pivotal time for Ghana’s logistics sector, which is a cornerstone of the nation’s economic growth. With increasing demands for efficiency, transparency, and innovation in trade and transport, the government faces mounting pressure to appoint leaders who can deliver tangible results.

Industry stakeholders are hopeful that the government will heed their call and recognize the value of Adu-Jack’s contributions. His potential to drive sector-wide improvements is seen as a catalyst for broader economic growth, particularly as Ghana seeks to position itself as a regional trade hub.

For now, the unified voice of Ghana’s freight forwarding community serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of experience, leadership, and collaboration in achieving national progress. As the debate over sector leadership continues, one thing is clear: the logistics industry is ready for change, and leaders like John Kwame Adu-Jack are poised to lead the charge.