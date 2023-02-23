INEC briefs Observation Missions in Nigeria

ECOWAS Observation Mission to Nigeria participates at the Briefing of Heads of International Observation Missions by INEC

H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Nigeria and former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, participated at the briefing of Heads of International Observation Missions conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria, today, February 22, 2023 in Abuja.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu assured the Heads of the International Observation Missions that INEC was prepared for the February 25, 2023 elections.

Other Heads of Mission at the briefing were: H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, Head of the African Union Observation Mission and former President of Kenya, and H.E. Thabo Mbeki, Head of the Commonwealth Observation Mission and former President of South Africa.