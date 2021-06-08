The International Network of Religious Leaders Living with or personally affected by HIV and AIDS-(INERELA+) Ghana on Tuesday engage some adolescents at Agbogbloshie in Accra to educate them on menstrual hygiene.

The adolescents, aged between 13 to 25 years are out of schoolboys and girls who hail from almost all 16 regions in Ghana and have left home to engaged in prostitution, drinking, and smoking at a hide-out in Abogbloshie

The Non-Governmental Organisation, during the educational session, distributed sanitary pads to the girls after they were exposed to the proper usage and disposal of used pads

Madam Mercy Acquaah-Hayford, the National Coordinator, Inerela+ Ghana said the nation needs to step up action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene now.

She said menstrual hygiene is vital to the empowerment and well-being of women and girls worldwide.

‘It is about more than just access to sanitary pads and appropriate toilets, though those are important. It is also about ensuring women and girls live in an environment that values and supports their ability to manage their menstruation with dignity,’ she said.

Globally, at least 500 million women and girls lack proper access to menstrual hygiene facilities.

According to the World Bank Report, several factors influence difficult experiences with menstruation, including inadequate facilities and materials, menstrual pain, fear of disclosure, and inadequate knowledge about the menstrual cycle.

Menstrual hygiene management or menstrual health and hygiene refers to access to menstrual hygiene products to absorb or collect the flow of blood during menstruation, privacy to change the materials, and access to facilities to dispose of used menstrual management materials.