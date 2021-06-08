The International Network of Religious Leaders Living with or personally affected by HIV and AIDS-(INERELA+) Ghana on Tuesday engage some adolescents at Agbogbloshie in Accra to educate them on menstrual hygiene.

The adolescents, aged between 13 to 25 years are out of schoolboys and girls who hail from almost all 16 regions in Ghana and have left home to engaged in prostitution, drinking, and smoking at a hide-out in Abogbloshie

The Non-Governmental Organisation, during the educational session, distributed sanitary pads to the girls after they were exposed to the proper usage and disposal of used pads

Madam Mercy Acquaah-Hayford, the National Coordinator, Inerela+ Ghana said the nation needs to step up action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene now.

She said menstrual hygiene is vital to the empowerment and well-being of women and girls worldwide.

‘It is about more than just access to sanitary pads and appropriate toilets, though those are important. It is also about ensuring women and girls live in an environment that values and supports their ability to manage their menstruation with dignity,’ she said.

Globally, at least 500 million women and girls lack proper access to menstrual hygiene facilities.

According to the World Bank Report, several factors influence difficult experiences with menstruation, including inadequate facilities and materials, menstrual pain, fear of disclosure, and inadequate knowledge about the menstrual cycle.

Menstrual hygiene management or menstrual health and hygiene refers to access to menstrual hygiene products to absorb or collect the flow of blood during menstruation, privacy to change the materials, and access to facilities to dispose of used menstrual management materials.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleVeep pays glowing tribute to late Sheikh Salisu Shaban
Next articleOld Mutual launches ‘Be Inspired By The Future’ to give Ghanaians hope for a brighter tomorrow
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here