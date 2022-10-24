Infection Prevention and Control should not be one day affair – Brigadier General Ewusi

Brigadier General Raymond Ewusi, Director General, Ghana Armed Forces Medical Service has called on health institutions to maintain highest standards in International Prevention Control (IPC) to ensure the total wellbeing of patients and health professionals.

Speaking at the closing ceremony International Infection Prevention and Control Week held at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra dubbed: “WASH-IPC”, Brigadier General Ewusi commended staff of the 37 Military Hospital for their hard work adding, “indeed, it is your efforts that continue to contribute towards making 37 Military Hospital one of the best facilities in Ghana.

The celebration, which is held annually from October 17 – 21, holds a series of activities including competitive infection prevention and control inspections are undertaken at the various wards of the hospital.

Activities are geared at emphasising the need for compliance of acceptable infection prevention and control standards at all levels.

He observed that the continuous education in IPC for patients, visitors and clients had led to the increase in patronising their services across the country.

” Your quest to explore new opportunities of awareness creation in IPC has been very commendable.”

Captain Edward O. Nyarko, Officer in Charge of Public Health, 37 Military Hospital, noted that IPC was a critical defense in every health Institution and same was used in conquering the threat of infectious diseases.

Captain Nyarko said WASH-IPC programme also seeks to prevent and guard against anti-microbial infection.

He said the Hospital would continue to uphold the highest standards of IPC to secure the wellbeing of all patients and health professionals.

According to him, during the week-long celebration, 28 professionals were trained in new dimensions and overcoming challenges of IPC.

Awards were presented to the various wards and individuals who distinguished themselves during various inspections of WASH-IPC Teams.