Infection rate still rising as Germany sees over 2,200 new cases

The seven-day incidence rate of new infections per 100,000 residents has been rising steadily in Germany for more than two weeks.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control and prevention on Wednesday morning, the rate was 11.4; The previous day the value was 10.9 and at the most recent low on July 6 it was 4.9.

The health authorities in Germany reported 2,203 new coronavirus infections to the RKI within one day, according to figures from Wednesday morning.

A week ago, the figure for Germany was 1,548 infections.

The incidence has been the basis for many coronavirus restrictions in the pandemic so far, for example within the framework of the federal emergency brake that expired at the end of June.

In future, other values such as hospital admissions are to be taken more into account.

According to the new data, 19 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 28 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 3,748,613 confirmed infections with the coronavirus. The actual total number is probably much higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of people who have recovered was given by the RKI as 3,642,000. The number of people who died as a result of the virus rose to 91,416.