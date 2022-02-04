Infighting among artistes affecting Ghana’s music industry – Bosom P-Yung

Hip-hop artiste, Bosom P-Yung, says Ghanaian musicians see their colleagues as competitors and that has triggered some form of intense dislike among themselves.

This he was affecting the growth of the industry.

According to the “Atta Adwoa” hitmaker, the competition should rather be with non-Ghanaian, than within.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Bosom P-Yung said, “many Ghanaian artistes think the competition was between us, but the competition should be with the outside world.

“We spend lots of energy fighting ourselves which has killed the dreams of many talented musicians.

“It is the reason we have few artistes at the top who are trying to push Ghanaian music to the rest of the world. But I believe if we should support each other, we would have a lot of artistes leading the charge to put Ghanaian music on the world map.”

The sensational performer also revealed that the lack of love and support among top artistes had demotivated the up-and-coming musicians in pushing harder to help grow Ghana music.

“We should hype what we love rather than bash what we hate. There would be positive energy in the music industry if we keep hyping unique music styles and investors would be willing to put money in the craft. But if we keep bashing our artistes, no investor would be willing to invest in any artiste,” he noted.

Bosom P-Yung further lamented on the lack of proper systems in the music industry with artistes often faced with problems of distributions, inability to recoup investments made in promotion as well as not getting the required royalties of which he believes has hindered the growth of music.