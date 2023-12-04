Infinix Launches  HOT 40 SERIES Smartphone in Partnership with Black Sherif

Infinix, a global leader in smartphone technological innovation, is delighted to reveal its groundbreaking collaboration with Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif, in conjunction with the launch of HOT 40 SERIES.

This partnership signifies a dynamic blend of Infinix’s state-of-the-art technology and Black Sherif’s musical prowess, ensuring a wave of fresh energy and inspiration for both industries.

“The partnership between Infinix and Black Sherif represents a perfect synergy of Infinix’s technological prowess and Black Sherif’s creative musical talents. This collaboration goes beyond the convergence of technology and music; it is about empowering today’s youth. Infinix and Black Sherif are dedicated to providing technology that reflects the aspirations of young generations. Moreover, this partnership holds significant cultural significance, symbolizing the integration of technological innovation and cultural richness,” – Summer Yao, HOT SERIES Product Director at Infinix.

Redefining Mobile Gaming

Infinix proudly presents the highly anticipated HOT 40 SERIES, featuring the HOT 40 Pro, HOT 40, and HOT 40i models. These smartphones offer gamers of all budgets an action-packed mobile entertainment experience. The HOT 40 SERIES showcases remarkable upgrades in processor performance, display quality, camera capabilities, and software enhancements. While maintaining its leading position in fast charging within its category, Infinix continues to deliver a fast and enjoyable gaming and entertainment experience.

The Pinnacle of Smartphone Gaming & Entertainment

The HOT 40 SERIES is designed to deliver exceptional performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and entertainment. The HOT 40 Pro boasts an enhanced 5000mAh long-lasting battery, integrated with the exclusive Power Marathon solution. With the Ultra Power Saving mode, users can enjoy up to 2 hours of calling time even when the battery is as low as 5%.

The device is also equipped with 33W Enduring Fast Charge technology, featuring real-time temperature monitoring. This innovative technology enables users to charge the battery from 20% to 75% in just 35 minutes, ensuring both safety and prolonged battery life for up to 4 years.

The HOT 40 Pro revolutionizes mobile gaming with the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core 6nm gaming processor. With a 1200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate—eight times more precise than standard screens—and support from a Hard-Gyroscope sensor and Infinix’s XBOOST Gaming Engine, gamers can customize their gaming settings for optimal performance. This combination ensures a seamless and immersive mobile gaming experience.

Unparalleled Speed & Performance

The HOT 40 Pro is equipped with a flagship 120Hz FHD+ screen, delivering a silky-smooth experience. Additionally, the HOT 40 SERIES introduces the Magic Ring, a new feature that effortlessly keeps users informed about face lock status, charging status, and voice calls.

With up to 16GB[2] of expandable memory, the HOT 40 Pro doubles the performance of physical 8GB memory, enabling faster loading times and supporting up to 18 simultaneously opened applications. The device is also packed with Infinix’s groundbreaking Metamaterial Antenna, offering faster and more reliable signal performance with a 68% increase in File Download Speed[1], 6dB boost in Signal Strength, and 36% reduction in Game Latency.

Fantastic Photographs & Sharp Selfies

As camera usage continues to grow, the HOT 40 Pro steps up with enhanced capabilities. It features a 108MP main camera with the HM6 sensor, ensuring sharp and clear images with 0.64-micron pixels, even after cropping. The 2MP macro lens captures close-up shots of textures and intricate details with precision. The 32MP AI-enhanced front camera delivers exceptional group photos and selfies, even in low-light conditions, thanks to its advanced front flash.

Moreover, the HOT 40 Pro offers various modes for capturing exciting photos and videos on different occasions, including Professional Portrait Mode, Sky Remap, and Dual View Video, enhancing the photography and videography experience.

In terms of design, the HOT 40 SERIES stands out with its dazzling aesthetics, featuring a layer of sparkling crystals against a starry texture. This design boasts a lustrous finish that shifts in appearance as it reflects light from different angles. The HOT 40 Pro is available in Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Palm Blue, and the newly introduced Starfall Green. The Starfall Green color option combines black and green in a luminous, color-shifting blend, creating an aurora-like effect reminiscent of a starlit sky.

Availability

The HOT 40 SERIES is now available at Infinix-accredited stores nationwide and through various online platforms, including Xpark, Jumia, ElectroMart, and Franko Trading.