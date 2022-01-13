Inflation Rate ends 2021 at 12.6 percent

The year-on-year inflation rate rose marginally in December to end 2021 at 12.6 per cent, the Ghana Statistical Service said on Wednesday.

The rate was 0 4 percentage point higher than the 12.2 per cent recorded in November last year.

The month-on-month inflation between November and December 2021 was 1.2 per cent.

At a press conference, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician, said the inflation rate had consistently risen over the past six months.

“For the sixth months in a row, year-on-year has consistently increased, going up by 4.8 percentage points between June 2021 and December 2021,” he said.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages inflation was 12.8 per cent and Non-food inflation at 12.5 per cent.

Food Inflation’s contribution to total inflation decreased from 47.7 per cent in November to 45.2 per cent in December.

Fourteen out of the fifteen food subclasses recorded positive month-on-month inflation.

On the other hand, Non-food inflation was up in December at 12.5 per cent compared to 11.6 per cent in November.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels recorded the highest inflation of 20.7 per cent within the period.

Inflation for locally produced items was 13.3 per cent compared to 10.4 per cent for imported goods.

At the Regional level, Upper West Region recorded the highest inflation of 18. 6 per cent while the Eastern Region had the least inflation of 7.4 per cent.