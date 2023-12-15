Inflation rate in November fell greatly to 26.4%

The inflation rate fell sharply in November 2023 to 26.4 per cent compared to 35.2 per cent in the previous month, the Ghana Statistical Service said on Thursday.

This means that in November 2023 the general price level was 26.4 per cent higher than November 2022.

The Month-on-month inflation between October 2023 and November 2023 was 1.5 percent.

Professor Samuel Annim, the Government Statistician at a press briefing, said the Consumer Price Index for November 2023 was 198.2 relative to 156.8 for November 2022.

He said food inflation contributed 32.2 per cent to all inflation compared to last month’s food inflation of 44.8 per cent with the month-on-month food inflation at 0.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, non-food inflation also contributed 21.7 per cent, compared to last month’s non-food inflation of 27.7 per cent with the Month-on-month being 2.2 per cent.

Inflation for imported items was 27.1 per cent as compared to Inflation for locally produced items at 26.1 per cent.

On regional basis, the Western Region recorded the highest inflation rate of 39.8 per cent with the Greater Accra Region overtaking the Ashanti Region to record 31.3 per cent as the lowest regional inflation.

Previously, the North East Region recorded the highest regional inflation of 54.4 per cent.