Influencer Debora Peixoto Wins Tiktok “Wednesday” Fame For Not Blinking

One of the things that Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton came up together for their portrayal of “Wednesday” in the Netflix series was that Wednesday should not blink in scenes to increase her ‘scary nature’. Thus, Jenna Ortega avoided blinking during her performance.

Debora Peixoto is a digital content creator who uses the account TikTok camouflages for posting lip sync, comedy, and trending videos. She is accompanied by approx. 2.4 million people.

The influencer and TikToker has amassed around 10 million views for not blinking in her videos and earned the nickname Wednesday of TikTok in honor of Jenna Ortega’s character. “People noticed that I didn’t blink in my videos and started to create theories about me having a glass eye, which, in fact, I have. At first, I took it as a joke and the videos started to get a lot of engagement “, comments Peixoto.

But this is not the first time that Debora has been starred on social media. In 2021, she gained internet notoriety for communicating with her son using a little radio. The video had more than 500,000 likes and was shared by more than 5,000 people.