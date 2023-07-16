Influencer Marketing Crucial for Business growth – Entamoty CEO

The pandemic revolutionized the entire scope of how brands approach online marketing, with digital advertising surging globally.

As it may sound new to some of you, influencer marketing has now become an integral part of digital marketing, raking in results for many brands and a surefire way of expanding your reach on social media.

The global influencer marketing platform market size was valued at USD 7.68 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 30.3% from 2021 to 2028. The term influencer marketing has swiftly transitioned from a mere buzzword to being incorporated into mainstream branding strategies.

Entamoty Media Ltd, one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Ghana is part of the few digital advertising brands employing this strategy to create the magic for its clients.

According to the CEO of Entamoty Media Ltd, Barimah Amoaning Samuel, who’s also an award-winning blogger and content strategist, “60% of my company’s clients are seeing real results through INFLUENCER MARKETING today, it’s high time we embraced it entirely”.

Influencer marketing also known as influence marketing is a form of social media marketing involving endorsements and product placement from influencers, people and organizations who have a purported expert level of knowledge or social influence in their field. The Influencers are the people with the power to affect the buying habits or quantifiable actions of others by uploading some form of original often sponsored content to social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat or other online channels.

Influence marketing can take many forms depending on the client’s target audience, budget, goal, or any specification.

These include; affiliate marketing, social media take over, reviews, unboxing, blog posts, give-aways, contests and many forms.

Whether you’re a budding online advertiser, an agency or a business owner; I suggest you hop on the train of making use of creators, online celebrities and internet sensations in your marketing strategies.

As a senior Social media account manager at Entamoty Media Ltd, I can confidently tell you that we have a list of influencers from bottom to the top of the ladder in our catalog.

Over the years, we have been able to build a healthy relationship with many celebrities, creators, media personalities and all sort of public figures both in Ghana and beyond to accelerate our influencer marketing strategies across the region.

The concept has impacted the brand’s position in becoming one of the leading influencer marketing agencies in Ghana & Africa.

Entamoty media has been able to close influential marketing deals for many brands in Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast etc with proven results.

Our influencers range from Nano influencers ( 1k – 10k following), Micro (10k- 100k following), macro ( 100k – 1M followers), Mega ( 1M + Following).

We plan your influencer strategy, implementation, tracking and reporting in all campaigns.

Entamoty Media Ltd helps brands to achieve their business outcomes. We bring creative ideas and innovations to life.

At Entamoty Media Ltd, we specialize in helping our clients plan, produce, and promote content that drives audience engagement and conversions. Our other services include SEO, Social media management, branding, 360 marketing.

By Keindell Mubashir

Senior Account Manager, Entamoty Media