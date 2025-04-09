Influencer Sues Ex-Minister Nana Ama Dokua for GH¢20 Million Over Nude Video Leak

A Ghanaian social media influencer based in Germany has filed a GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit against former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, over the alleged circulation of explicit content.

The plaintiff, Tina Mensah, filed the suit at the Accra High Court, claiming that private images and a nude video of her were unlawfully recorded and disseminated online, resulting in reputational damage and the loss of multiple brand deals. The incident reportedly occurred during a visit to Kumasi in February 2025.

In court documents, Mensah alleges that while staying at the home of Abigail Kwarteng, the first defendant, she was accused of visa fraud. She states that on February 18, while bathing, she was confronted by Kwarteng and rushed out of the bathroom unclothed. At that moment, she claims Kwarteng secretly recorded her on video.

According to the writ, Kwarteng then forwarded the video to Asiamah-Adjei, identified in the lawsuit as her foster mother. The footage, along with images, later appeared on social media platforms including TikTok and Facebook, sparking public attention and commentary.

Mensah argues that the two defendants acted with malice and intent to defame, leading to significant personal and professional fallout. She contends the leaked material has led to the termination of endorsement contracts, the collapse of business opportunities, and the breakdown of her engagement.

The statement of claim seeks a judicial declaration that the publication was defamatory, along with aggravated and general damages. Mensah is also requesting a court order for both defendants to issue an unqualified public apology.

The case has also been reported to the Suntreso Police, where Kwarteng is said to have admitted to recording and sharing the video. She has since been arraigned before the Kwaadaso Circuit Court and remanded into custody. Police investigations are ongoing, with Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei reportedly invited to assist with inquiries.

The court is expected to set a hearing date in the coming weeks as the case garners public and legal interest.

Read the full writ below: