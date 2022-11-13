Influencer Wanessa Moura Gets Into Controversy For Showing Thin Body On Instagram

Brazilian influencer Wanessa Moura became the target of malicious comments about her own body on the internet. According to her, with each published photo, especially the ones in which she is wearing a bikini, she receives many comments questioning the appearance of her body and her health.

The model has always had a thin physical structure and was surprised by the repercussion of comments highlighting her physique. “This is my body pattern. I eat well and exercise to stay healthy, I’m not pushing my limits. I was always thin, I was scared by the comments,” she says.

She says that, on the internet, it is common, unfortunately, for people to attack all types of bodies and think they have the right to continue with such behavior. “It’s never enough. If you’re skinny, you’re ugly, but if you’re fat, you are ugly too. The truth is that if we don’t love ourselves, no one will. It’s liberating to love the body as it is.”

It’s not the first time that the model has suffered such attacks. In 2018, for the same reason, Wanessa was the target of malicious comments that led her to produce a campaign essay against the dictatorship of thinness.

Despite her thinness, Wanessa has always raised questions about the beauty standard required for runway models, arguing that different bodies can be featured in the most diverse fashion shows around the world.

In a sensual essay, the model wrote words of affirmation on her body as a sign of protest against the impositions on female bodies. “Rights”, “truth” and “freedom” were some terms used at the time. She says that she was afraid, even because of the comments she had already received, but that being an inspiration for other women was the main motivation for the action.