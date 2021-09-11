Influential nurse in Bolgatanga receives citation of honour

Rudder Communications, a Tamale based media and publishing company has presented a citation of honour to Ms Gifty Atampugbire, a Public Health Nurse at the Bolgatanga Municipal Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Upper East Region.

The Nurse was voted by members of the public as the 2020 Most Influential Person in Northern Ghana under the Health and Wellness category in the annual human capital development project by Rudder Communications dubbed: “The 100 Most Influential Personalities From Northern Ghana” (The 100 MIPs).

The citation recognised Ms Atampugbire not only as an influential person in her society, “But you are an accomplished licensed Public Health practitioner with the Ghana Health Service.

“You are also a part-time Tutor at the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College in Bolgatanga, and the Zuarungu Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Zuarungu where you are contributing to the training of young people,” the citation noted.

Rudder Communications also presented magazines containing biographies of 100 MIPs in Northern Ghana, including Mr Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Former Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Vida Nyagre Yakong, the Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at the Tamale campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) among others.

The magazines were to be distributed to students in her alma mater to inspire and encourage them to strive higher in their academic studies.

At a brief programme to present the citation, Mr Samuel Sam, the Programmes Manager of Rudder Communications, said the 100 MIP’s programme was intended to identify people who had contributed to the development of their society.

He said the programme was to inspire and urge the younger generation to work hard to achieve higher heights, “The younger ones should know that irrespective of where they come from, with perseverance and focus, they will be able to achieve their aim in future.”

Mr Sam congratulated Ms Atampugbire for her efforts at contributing to improve the health needs of residents in the Upper East Region, and admonished her not to relent on her efforts in spite of the challenges she may face.

Mr Emmanuel Konlan, the Bolgatanga Municipal Disease Control Officer, on behalf of the Municipal Director of the GHS, thanked Rudder Communications for the recognition and honour done to their staff.

He said Ms Atampugbire had over the years embarked on various health education programmes on radio, at schools, market centres, drinking spots and other public places, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Region.

“She is very committed to health activities and I am not surprised that this award has come to her. We are very grateful to Rudder Communications and we hope that she will continue to contribute more, and we will support her to excel,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms Atampugbire said “It is a privilege to be among the 100 MIPs in Northern Ghana. Actually, we didn’t know that whatever we do behind the screen is actually being appreciated.”

She expressed gratitude to Rudder Communications for the citation and entreated younger people to inculcate in themselves the spirit of determination, perseverance and also work hard to achieve their goals and visions in life.