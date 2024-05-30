Influx of fake baby diapers on the markets has serious health challenges-CPA

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has hinted that there is a rising increase of fake baby diapers on the Ghanaian markets which have seriously cause health challenges likes skin and nappy rushes around the anus, genitalia infections to children in the country.

Addressing the media on the health implications on the usage of the defective diapers in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Consumer Protection Agency, Mr. Kofi Kapito has commended the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) for the swift action to clamp down on the defective baby diapers on the markets across the country.

“The diapers from close study by CPA and FDA have revealed that the said diapers have failed micro-bacterial test and been rejected in the countries of production” he said, and explained that they are meant for destruction but clandestinely finds its way in the country with ridiculous cheap prices.

He further revealed that the diapers are dumped as trash and are contaminated and been imported into the country through dubious shipping and are mainly cited in 5 regions including Greater Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Sefwi Wiawso and Sunyani.

“The CPA in these regard is calling on Ghanaians especially mothers to refrain from buying the diapers,” he said, saying the move will save their child reform further harm and avoid also the discomfort that the children will go through like nappy rush among others.

“The CPA is therefore urging the Commissioner of CEPS to quickly put in place measures to halt the importation of the fake diapers entering from unapproved routes into the country,” he added saying the Agency is ready to collaborate with FDA to halt and flush out the traders in this fake business for the safety of children.

Report by Ben LARYEA