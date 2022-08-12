Influx of foreigners affecting Ghana Card issuance

Mr Humphrey Kuutiel, the National Identification Authority (NIA) Registration Officer for Dormaa West has expressed concern about the influx of foreigners wishing to be registered for the Card describing it as a major challenge of the district’s registration process.

Mr Kuutiel did not give figures regarding the number of foreigners identified but said complaint had been lodged with the Police.

He observed those foreigners were often aided by local residents to engage in such unlawful acts, saying, an official report had been made to the Police and investigation had commenced in an area close to the border with Ivory Coast.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency at Nkrankwanta, the District capital in the Bono Region about the progress of the registration exercise in the area, Mr. Kuutiel said the extension of the deadline for SIM card registration was laudable by the National Communication Authority (NCA).

He said between 100 to 200 people had been massing up daily at the Authority’s office situated within the District Assembly Office Block to register, saying that notwithstanding, the staff had been working hard to ensure every eligible applicant would be registered.