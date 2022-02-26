Informal sector COVID-19 victims call for seed-fund retraining support

Professor Akua Anyidoho, Director, Centre

for Social Policy Studies, University of Ghana (UG), has called on

government to initiate a seed-fund retraining programme for

individuals who lost their jobs to COVID-19.

She said that would improve their skills or make them acquire new

ones such as record keeping safeguarding their means of livelihood.

Prof. Anyidoho made the call on Thursday at a Forum on Social

Protection organised by the Star Ghana Foundation in Accra on the

theme: “Social Protection Mechanisms in a COVID-19 Pandemic:

Understanding the intersection of impacts, response and lessons.”

The forum was for stakeholders within Civil Society Organisations

(CSOs), government’s ministries, departments and agencies, and the

Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations among others, to assess

and review the government’s response to COVID-19 and propose

recommendations to better manage unfortunate and unexpected

happenings like the pandemic now and in future to minimise impact.

Instead of burdensome, discriminatory or unfair actions such as

increased taxation, evictions and confiscations that further distressed

informal workers, Prof. Anyidoho appealed that government’s efforts

were oriented towards protection and support of workers.

Speaking on health related responses during the pandemic, she

entreated government to increase the health budget to the AU-

recommended levels of 15 per cent of annual public expenditure, to

address income and spatial inequities in health provisioning.

She said concerned government bodies like the Ministries of Health

and Gender ought to create more fulfilling channels of communication

such as the social media, including WhatsApp to spread important

information on pertinent issues like vaccines and vaccination, the

impact of the pandemic on mental health and on incidences of abuse.

Prof. Anyidoho, on the impact of the pandemic on education,

implored government to allocate public budget purposefully to reduce

spatial inequities of income, geography and disability that had

widened during the pandemic, through provision of infrastructure,

textbooks and e-learning resources.

She also called for collaboration between government and CSOs to

provide training and resources for e-learning, especially for learners,

who were low-income, rural residents or Persons with Disability

(PWDs).

“To reduce pregnancy among female students and to implement girl’s

re-entry policy, a campaign can be organised to increase awareness

and provide support for the policy.

“There should also be an effective monitoring and evaluation of the

girls’ school re-entry policy form both demand and supply sides.

“Girls must be supported with resources especially cash grants,

childcare and tutoring and review of the Comprehensive Sexuality

Education and Strategy,” she added.

Dr. Stephen Afranie, a Senior Lecturer, Centre for Social Policy

Studies, UG, delivering the report, mentioned constituting of the

National Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan, which

worked with the 3Ts – testing, tracing and treatment, closure of

international borders, partial lockdown of epicenters – Accra, Tema,

Kumasi and Kasoa, provision of free testing and contact tracing and

treatment of infected persons as some of government’s response

during the lockdown period.

Others were provision of free isolation facilities and healthcare for

persons infected with COVID-19, mandatory use of protective

equipment and related protocols, fumigation and disinfection of

specified vicinities and COVID-19 vaccinations.

They also included allowances, transportation and COVID-19

insurance for frontline health workers as well as a daily allowance of

¢150 for contact tracers, and suspension of payment of taxes for all

health workers on their emoluments, among others.

Dr. Afranie said government, however, conspicuously left out CSOs

and the private sector in the institutional arrangements, adding that the

interventions were designed and rolled out without consideration of

Ghana’s PWDs inclusive laws and policies.

“For instance, nose masks and facilities for hand washing were not

customised to suit PWDs, the heights and architecture of some

veronica buckets for hand washing were beyond the reach of some

PWDs due to the nature of their disabilities,” he added.

As a matter of urgency, Dr. Afranie entreated government to pass the

“Ghana Social Protection Bill” to provide clear guidelines, resources

and legal backing for social protection measures in emergency

situations.