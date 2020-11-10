MrKojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, will deliver the keynote address at the Aliu Mahama Memorial Lecture as part of activities to mark the Eighth Anniversary of the demise of the former Vice President.

The event is slated for Monday, November 16, 2020 at Yendi, the traditional seat of Dagbon and hometown of the late Vice President.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, is expected to speak on the theme: “From Dagbon to the World, Example of Alhaji Aliu Mahama”.

According to Aliu Mahama Foundation, the event is aimed at celebrating the life and legacies of the late Vice President, who was Ghana’s first Muslim Vice President between 2001 and 2009, under President John Agyekum Kufuor.

There will be a photo exhibition on Saturday, November 14, at the Dagbon State Senior High School to showcase the experiences of Aliu Mahama whilst in office.

The late Vice President died on Friday, November 16, 2012 at the age 66.

Other activities to mark the week-long celebration include the launch of “Zongo Laafia”, a health and wellness programme on Wednesday, November 11, by Hajia Samira Bawumia, Wife of the Vice President.

It will be followed by a courtesy call on the Overlord and King of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II at the Gbewaa Palace, the launch of McDan Skill Development Centre, a donation to the Nyani Witch camp, and soccer games.

The Minister will also commission the GBC Naya Radio as part of the New Yendi City project.